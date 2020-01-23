Tottenham are reportedly willing to pay €30 million for the signature of Gareth Bale.

The Welsh international hasn’t been having the best of seasons with Real Madrid, amassing three goals and two assists in only 15 appearances across all competitions so far. Bale has been linked to Spurs lately with Spanish magazine Don Balon claiming that the 30-year-old is willing to make a return to the club but Real Madrid want €80 million for him.

SEE MORE: Video: Jose Mourinho trolls reporter over Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd speculation

According to El Chiringuito TV, Tottenham are willing to pay €30 million for Bale. The Welshman’s agent Jonathan Barnett recently ruled out the possibility of a loan move. As quoted by the Daily Mail, Barnett told Sky Sports: He is one of the best players on Earth, why would one of the best players on Earth go somewhere on loan? That is ridiculous. Loans are ridiculous and not many clubs can actually afford him anyway. He is happy, he will play at Real Madrid and hopefully he will win another couple of things with them.”

Given Bale’s current form, €30 million seems a fair price for him. His addition could bolster Spurs’ attack, something they can very much do with as Harry Kane is injured. However, it may all come down to whether Real Madrid accept Spurs’ offer or not.