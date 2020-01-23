Video: Jose Mourinho trolls reporter over Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd speculation

Former Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho couldn’t help but have a dig at a Sky Sports reporter during his press conference on Wednesday night.

The Portuguese tactician would have been in a good mood after Tottenham secured a 2-1 win over Norwich City, and that extended through to his post-match press conference.

As seen in the video below, the Spurs boss went off on a tangent as he mocked the reporter by asking if Bruno Fernandes had completed his move to Man Utd yet.

The reporter in question apparently travelled to Lisbon for an exclusive on the transfer and the fact that the Sporting star hasn’t even sealed a move to Old Trafford yet was the grounds for Mourinho to jokingly have a dig at him.

After asking if Fernandes is actually going to secure a move to Man Utd or not, the reporter stuck with his positive answer and that led to an awkward silence before the Tottenham media relations member can be heard asking the reporter to get on with his original question.