Video: Liverpool ace Minamino dazzles with silky touch over Wolves defender’s head

Just a couple of minutes after replacing Sadio Mane, Liverpool new-boy Takumi Minamino showcased his brilliant skill for the Reds.

After Alisson played the ball into Minamino, the 25-year-old attacker effortlessly used a perfect first touch to flick the ball over Matt Doherty’s head.

The former Red Bull Salzburg star made skipping past one of the better right-back’s in the league look like a piece of cake. The Reds might have a serious talent on their hands.

Take a look at the Japanese star’s lovely flick below:

Pictures from BT Sport.