Menu

Video: Raul Jimenez scores lovely header for Wolves vs Liverpool after Traore assist

Liverpool FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

In the 50th minute of this evening’s clash between Wolves and Liverpool, the Midlands outfit equalised against the Reds after a brilliant counter-attacking opportunity.

Lightning-fast attacker Adama Traore burst down the right-wing after a pass from Raul Jimenez before picking out the Wolves talisman with an inch-perfect cross aimed towards the middle of the box.

Jimenez steered the ball into the back of the net with a superb header.

Check out Jimenez’s header below:

Pictures from RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Adama Traore Raul Jimenez