Video: Raul Jimenez scores lovely header for Wolves vs Liverpool after Traore assist

In the 50th minute of this evening’s clash between Wolves and Liverpool, the Midlands outfit equalised against the Reds after a brilliant counter-attacking opportunity.

Lightning-fast attacker Adama Traore burst down the right-wing after a pass from Raul Jimenez before picking out the Wolves talisman with an inch-perfect cross aimed towards the middle of the box.

Jimenez steered the ball into the back of the net with a superb header.

Check out Jimenez’s header below:

Wolves pull level and it's that man Raul Jimenez again! His 20th of the season! Superb play to create the chance, and a brilliant header to finish it off ? pic.twitter.com/HNjCF1PArU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 23, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.