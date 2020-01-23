Video: Romelu Lukaku films Ashley Young blasting out Bob Marley classic in Inter initiation

Ashley Young and Romelu Lukaku were reunited at Inter last week, and it seems as though the latest arrival from Man Utd is settling in well.

Antonio Conte is seemingly making a habit of raiding the Red Devils, having signed Lukaku last summer to lead the line for the Nerazzurri.

Given how well that decision has worked out thus far, it’s no surprise he has gone back to Old Trafford again with stalwart Young arriving this month to give Inter a potential boost in their Serie A title battle.

First though, it was all about the initiation for the 34-year-old, and he naturally went for a Bob Marley classic which went down a treat with the rest of the Inter squad.

As seen in the video below, question marks can be raised about Young’s singing voice, but in his defence he goes all out with it and gets the group going.

Meanwhile, Lukaku filmed the whole thing and sneaks into shot at one point with a big grin on his face as he’s clearly happy to see his old friend again.