Video: Shrewsbury apologise to Sky Sports after Jason Cummings prank interrupts interview

Shrewsbury Town are preparing for a huge night on Sunday as they host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The players will no doubt be buzzing ahead of facing the Premier League leaders, while it remains to be seen what starting line-up Jurgen Klopp puts out for the encounter.

Clearly, Jason Cummings is a little too excited about the clash, as he was seen interrupting a Sky Sports interview with his teammate this week.

As seen in the video below, he eventually appears in shot in the background…in just his pants.

Hopefully he’ll stick his kit back on for Sunday, and things will no doubt get a bit more serious for Shrewsbury as they look to produce a major upset.

Given how Liverpool are playing so far this season, it looks highly unlikely. That said, there is always a bit of magic about the FA Cup…