‘We need to strengthen, we know that’ – What Solskjaer said on Man Utd’s need for new signings

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has conceded that his side need new signings as they continue to falter this season.

His comments came after the Red Devils slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Burnley on Wednesday night, as they once again failed to take advantage of Chelsea dropping points.

SEE MORE: Video: Rio Ferdinand EMBARRASSED with Man United following 2-0 loss to Burnley

In turn, they remain six points adrift of the Blues in fourth place in the Premier League table, but the manner of the defeat and the ongoing question marks at Old Trafford are leading to the pressure building on Solskjaer and his players.

The United boss conceded after the game though that they need new signings, and he sounded hopeful that he will get them this month to help give his side a major boost for the rest of this campaign and beyond.

“I’m responsible for what is happening on the pitch, we’re looking to strengthen, we need to strengthen. We know that,” he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“We took the decision to let some players go as we needed to start afresh with a clear sight on the target in front of us which is a certain type of player. We know we need to get quality in and numbers in.

“We are working to improve and get players in. Hopefully, we can get something over the line. These players are stretched, and I’ve got no complaints on any of them – they give everything they’ve got.”

While Solskjaer went on to encourage his players to bounce back and put the responsibility on his shoulders to make that happen, he reiterated that reinforcements are needed for Man Utd.

It won’t come as much of a surprise given their transfer work over the summer, as they allowed Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to leave while Ander Herrera’s contract expired and he moved on too.

They brought in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James to bolster the squad, and while those signings have had their moments, there are still clear and obvious weaknesses in this group which are being exposed.

Time will tell if Solskjaer gets the players he wants in January, but ultimately if he doesn’t, it could be a disaster for him and Man Utd by the end of the season.