Barcelona look set to rebuild as reports from Spain suggest first team TRIO are set to leave in the Summer

It’s so important for a club to realise when they need to let players go and rebuild, even if it’s a difficult choice and involves stalwarts who have been vitally important over the years.

Everything about Barcelona suggests they could end up in a period of transition if they aren’t careful. There’s a new manger who doesn’t look like a long term hire, and the first team is filled with players who are getting older.

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique are now well into their 30’s but it’s hard to see the club moving on from them unless they just can’t perform at the highest level any more.

That means the other ageing players in the first team could be moved on, and this report from Spain has suggested just that:

In a way it makes sense that Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal could leave, they are both getting older and won’t be part of the long term future at the club, while is sounds like Nelson Semedo isn’t seen as an important player either.

The right back spot has been a problem eve since Dani Alves left, with no one coming close to replacing what he offered to the team.

It remains to be seen if Quique Setien will still be in charge to oversee this transition in the Summer, but it’s something they need to do in order to keep things fresh.