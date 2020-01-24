Barcelona plot swoop for €60m-rated forward but key obstacles stand in way of move

Barcelona are reportedly plotting a move for Valencia forward Rodrigo, but they aren’t able to meet his €60m valuation this month.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, scoring four goals and providing 10 assists in 22 appearances for the La Liga outfit.

In turn, it appears as though he has attracted the attention of the Catalan giants with that form, as Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona are trying to find a formula that works to sign the €60m-rated forward.

It’s suggested that while the reigning La Liga champions can’t afford to splash out the full €60m, they could put an initial loan move with an option to buy in the summer offer on the table.

However, the situation is further complicated by the claim that Valencia don’t want to sell, and that they would need to bring in a replacement for Rodrigo this month if they did green light an exit.

With that in mind, it seems as though there is still a long way to go before an agreement is reached, and with just a week to go until the transfer deadline, it remains to be seen whether or not the pieces fall into place for a transfer to go through this month.

Barcelona arguably need to bolster their attacking options before the deadline given the injury blow sustained by Luis Suarez, as after undergoing knee surgery the Uruguayan stalwart is expected to be ruled out for up to four months, as per BBC Sport.

With Barca still in the hunt for the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Champions League, they surely need more options up front to cope and to compete across multiple fronts, but time will tell whether or not it’s Rodrigo who gives them that boost for the rest of the season.