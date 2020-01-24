Big decision for Man United as Dean Henderson only wants to stay at Old Trafford if he takes David de Gea’s starting spot

The goalkeeping position has always been an interesting one for many reasons, with clubs usually facing a big challenge when it comes to developing a younger keeper.

It’s easier with every other position because you can give someone minutes from the bench or possibly let them play in a different position, but goalkeepers rarely need rested and you never see them get replaced during the game.

That means that loan spells are the main option, but the parent club can have a dilemma once someone shows they are capable of playing at the top level.

David de Gea’s position as number 1 at Man United has always looked safe, but he could have a serious challenger next season. When you also consider the Spaniard has been struggling for form lately, this could be a big decision for the club to take.

Dean Henderson has been outstanding for Sheffield United this season, and this news could put his future at the club in doubt:

Dean Henderson is only interested in remaining at Man United next season if he's the first-choice goalkeeper, as he wants play regular first-team football #SUFC [Manchester Evening News]

At this point it’s hard to see Henderson taking over from de Gea, but it’s not impossible. It looks like United need to sell players to raise funds for future transfers, so they might decide to cash in on de Gea and reinvest that in the team.

Solskjaer has also shown a willingness to play younger players, and Henderson now has experience in the top flight so he could be tempted.

It does look unlikely, but it’s also an interesting story to follow in the Summer.