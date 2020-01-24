Man Utd and Tottenham have both been paired with an interest in AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, and they may now have received a transfer boost.

As noted by the Daily Mail, via the Athletic podcast, both Man Utd and Tottenham are said to have an interest in the Polish international in a bid to bolster their attacking options, while it’s noted that he is valued at over £30m by the Italian giants.

SEE MORE: Manchester United identify four candidates to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Spurs lost Harry Kane to a hamstring injury earlier this month and so are in need of attacking reinforcements to fill that void, while United then suffered a major setback of their own with Marcus Rashford being sidelined by a back problem.

With both clubs struggling with a lack of quality depth in that department anyway, it’s not a surprise to see them potentially in the market for a new striker, and they will perhaps be buoyed by the latest comments from Piatek’s father.

“Kris wants to get in shape for Euro 2020 and therefore does not want to be a reserve on the bench, but to play as a starter,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato. “If he cannot do it in Milan, he will gladly do it elsewhere.

“He is on the market like Paquetá, Suso and Calhanoglu. Many clubs are asking for him on loan, but Milan wants to sell him immediately outright to recover the money paid to Genoa and reinvest it to take new players. We are all waiting for the last week of the January market, when his future will be decided.”

That very much leaves the door open to a possible exit this month, but it remains to be seen whether or not Piatek continues to struggle to get into the starting XI in the next two games, and whether or not either of the two Premier League sides can satisfy Milan’s touted demands.

Piatek was prolific for both Genoa and Milan last season, as he rapidly emerged as one of the top strikers in Europe.

However, he has struggled to replicate that form this year with just five goals in 19 games, and his situation has been further complicated with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao seemingly starting to emerge as coach Stefano Pioli’s first-choice pairing up front in recent league outings.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for an exit to materialise this month, but both Man Utd and Tottenham will surely be monitoring the situation closely.