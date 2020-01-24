Chelsea are reportedly still keeping the option of signing Lyon striker Moussa Dembele open this month if they aren’t able to sign Edinson Cavani.

The Blues have relied heavily on Tammy Abraham to lead their line this season, and given this is his first season with such a prominent role at Stamford Bridge, 15 goals and six assists in 31 games at the age of 22 isn’t bad.

SEE MORE: How Chelsea legend John Terry has been helping Mason Mount this season

However, for a side looking to finish in the top four in the Premier League and compete for trophies, Frank Lampard will arguably need more moving forward and now he has a chance to bolster his squad this month after Chelsea’s transfer ban was reduced.

Lampard’s side have scored 41 goals in 24 league games so far this season, the lowest tally by some distance in the top four, and it appears as though they could try to rectify that before the end of the month.

According to The Sun, they have re-opened talks with Lyon over the possibility of signing Dembele as they have identified the 23-year-old as their priority back-up plan should they miss on Cavani.

With the report noting that the PSG star is likely heading for Atletico Madrid, Dembele may become Chelsea’s top target before long.

However, it’s added that it won’t be cheap as Chelsea may have to splash out £45m to prise him away from the Ligue 1 outfit at this late stage of the window, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the hierarchy are willing to sign off on a splurge for the former Celtic and Fulham ace.

Dembele has been in good form again this season, bagging 15 goals and five assists in 29 appearances for Lyon, and so with that in mind it would seem like a sensible decision from a Chelsea perspective to try and bring him in this month to strengthen their attacking options moving forward.