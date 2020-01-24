Diego Simeone desperate for Atletico Madrid to sign Edinson Cavani in deal that could total €80m

Real Madrid and Barcelona look vulnerable this year, so Atletico Madrid could still challenge for the title if they get their act together.

They currently sit eight points off the top spot but a lack of goals is becoming a problem. The defence is formidable as you would expect from a Diego Simeone team, but they struggle to score more than a goal a game and that’s reflected in them drawing eight games so far.

Atleti have been famous for always having a deadly striker – Falcao, Fernando Torres, Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Aguero, Diego Forlan and Diego Costa have all been their talisman at various points, but Costa has lost form and Alvaro Morata just doesn’t score enough.

This report from Spain has given the latest on their chase for Edinson Cavani, and it could be positive but expensive news for the club:

? Noticia @partidazocope ? Informa @juanmacastano ? El @Atleti es optimista con la llegada de @ECavaniOfficial en enero ? La operación alcanzaría los 80M € (traspaso y salario) por los próximos 2 años y medio ? Simeone ha presionado mucho al club#PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/0E9cthEjHd — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 23, 2020

Mauro Icardi has taken his starting spot at PSG so it could be the ideal time for a move, and he could be perfect for Simeone. He’s a warrior who can lead the line but he’s also prolific. The report suggests the club are optimistic about signing him this month, and the deal could be worth €80m once you factor in his wages and the transfer fee on a two and a half year deal.

They also suggest that Diego Simeone is starting to apply some serious pressure to the club for them to make this signing, so it looks like he is desperate to get his man.

It would be a big financial commitment, but it could be the difference in their quest to win the title again.