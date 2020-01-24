RB Leipzig are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen.

The Danish international hasn’t been much of a regular for the Blues but played the entirety of their last three Premier League matches. So far, Christensen has made 15 appearances for Chelsea this season.

According to German magazine Bild, RB Leipzig are interested in signing the 23-year-old defender who is currently valued at €30 million as per Transfermarkt. The report also claims that Frank Lampard is not too willing to let go of the Dane.

Christensen was previously linked to AC Milan with Sky Sports Italy claiming that the Rossoneri were considering making a move for him.

The 23-year-old started in each of Chelsea’s last three matches so there’s a chance he could find more game time as the season progresses. He would be a good addition to Leipzig’s squad if they manage to rope him though.

Christensen has some Bundesliga experience, having spent two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach. During his spell there, the Danish international amassed seven goals and an assist in 82 appearances across all competitions.