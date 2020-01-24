Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that Sadio Mane has a hamstring issue during last night’s match against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium.

The Senegalese international was subbed off just after the half-hour mark and was replaced by Takumi Minamino. Liverpool eventually won the match 2-1 with Jordan Henderson scoring their first goal while assisting Roberto Firmino’s winner in the 84th minute. Raul Jimenez brought an end to Liverpool’s clean sheet streak by heading in early in the second half.

Following the match, Klopp said that Mane has a hamstring issue and its extent is yet to be known. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the Reds manager said: “We don’t know exactly [what the injury is], it’s the muscle. He felt something in the hamstring. We don’t know yet, obviously, we have to wait. We will see.”

Mane has arguably been Liverpool’s best player in 2019/20 so far, amassing 15 goals and 11 assists so far. The Reds will be hoping that the 27-year-old’s issue is minor as he will be needed badly at this stage of the season.

With Liverpool’s next match being against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup, there’s no doubt that Mane will be rested alongside several first-team regulars.