Andy Robertson heaped praise on Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for his performances this season.

The England international produced a magnificent performance against Wolves last night, scoring his team’s opening goal through a header before assisting Roberto Firmino’s late winner.

Robertson lavished praise on Henderson, saying that the Liverpool captain has been different class this season and is driving the team forward. Speaking to the club’s official website, the Scottish international said: “Hendo, for me, this season has been different class. He’s been one of, if not our best player this season. Sometimes over the years Hendo’s not got the credit that he deserves. But when you play with him, you train with him and see the way he acts off the field, it’s an absolute pleasure [for him] to be my captain and everyone’s captain.

“For us, he’s now getting the credit that he deserves and that’s what it’s all about for us because he’s getting the recognition that his performances deserve. And today just epitomises Jordan Henderson – the way he went about his business, the way he scored the goal and his assist. His all-round play the past couple of months has been second to none and he’s really driving us forward to the position we are in now.”

Henderson has been in terrific form for Liverpool this season so far with two goals and three assists to his name so far. Provided the 29-year-old maintains his current form, he could stand a chance of being named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Following last night’s win, Liverpool are now 16 points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table with a game in hand. With their next match being an FA Cup fixture against Shrewsbury, there is a good chance that Jurgen Klopp will rest Henderson.