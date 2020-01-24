Santi Cazorla is of the opinion that Mikel Arteta has what it takes to become a great manager.

Cazorla previously played with Arsenal’s current manager when both were plying their trade in the North London club. Under Arteta, the Gunners have lost just one out seven matches so far but managed to win only two.

Cazorla feels that his compatriot and former Arsenal teammate has the capability to become a good manager. Speaking to Goal.com, the Villarreal man said: “Yes, I believed he would become a manager in the future. Even when I was playing with him, he showed great leadership in dressing room. Some say it’s a gamble for Arsenal to appoint him, but I believe it’s a reasonable challenge. He also worked as a coach under Pep Guardiola. I believe he can become a great coach.

“It’s not easy for any manager now to be like [Arsene] Wenger or [Sir Alex] Ferguson. I can’t anticipate how long he’ll stay at Arsenal, but I believe he can also make great career at Arsenal, and he’s a proper one for Arsenal. I hope Mikel leads Arsenal well.”

Arsenal haven’t quite attained desirable results under Arteta but given their performances, we could expect them to produce better performances as the season progresses.

The Gunners are currently tenth in the Premier League table with 30 points, ten behind the top four. Right now, their best chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League would be by winning the Europa League.

Arsenal’s next match is their FA Cup fourth round clash against Bournemouth at Dean Court after which, they play Burnley at Turf Moor.