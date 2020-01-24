Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is of the opinion that Joe Gomez could still improve on a few things.

The England international started alongside Virgil van Dijk in last night’s fixture against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium which the Reds won 2-1. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson opened the scoring after only eight minutes before Raul Jimenez equalised in the second half. Roberto Firmino then found the net in the 84th minute to win the match for the European champions.

Following the match, Klopp said that Gomez is in fine shape at the moment but could still improve on a few things. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the 52-year-old said: “[He is in] Incredible shape, absolutely. But I expect that from Joe and today I saw a few things he can do better. As I said, if the boys would not be in the shape they are in, we have no chance to win football games in that league. Everybody wants to beat us obviously, that’s normal, so they are all, and Joe as well, in an outstanding shape. But he, like the team, has still things he can do better like we can do a lot of things better.”

Gomez has made the most out of the first-team opportunities given to him following Joel Matip’s injury. The 22-year-old has forged a fine partnership with Virgil van Dijk in central defence and helped Liverpool keep seven clean sheets in a row. Provided he maintains his current form, Gomez might stand a chance of being a starter for England during Euro 2020.

Liverpool next take on Shrewsbury on Sunday and there’s a good chance of Klopp resting him.