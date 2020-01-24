Real Madrid’s Isco is reportedly among Liverpool’s transfer targets.

One considered to be one of the world’s best attacking midfielders, the Spanish international has suffered a massive dip in form which has seen him fall down the pecking order at Los Blancos. This season, Isco has made only 17 appearances under Zinedine Zidane, scoring a goal against Valencia in the Supercopa de Espana.

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool are interested in the 27-year-old and Jurgen Klopp feels that he can bolster the club’s midfield. The Spanish outlet also linked Isco with Chelsea, claiming that talks were ongoing.

Liverpool haven’t had a creative midfielder since Philippe Coutinho and the Spaniard would be a suitable addition as a backup. However, the Reds already have a pretty good set of players in that department so it seems very unlikely that they will make a move for Isco.

The 27-year-old made an appearances as a substitute during Real Madrid’s Copa Del Rey clash against Unionistas and it will be interesting to see if Zidane gives him game time on Sunday when Los Blancos take on Real Valladolid.