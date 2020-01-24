Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Benfica teenager Rafal Brito.

The 18-year-old has made 17 appearances for the Portuguese club’s B and reserve teams this season so far. Brito is predominantly a defensive midfielder but is also capable of playing as a defender.

SEE MORE: “He’s really driving us forward to the position we are in now”- Andy Robertson hails Liverpool star

According to Portuguese newspaper record (as cited by Sport Witness), Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing the teenager who is among the finest talents in Benfica’s academy. This report also claims that the Reds along with Barcelona and Real Madrid tried to acquire his signature and still identify him as a transfer target.

Brito has been quite promising for Benfica’s junior teams and he could well become a first-team player for them provided he keeps doing well for them. If he moves to Liverpool, then it would not be easy for him to make the first-team even in the forthcoming years as the club already have a good set of youngsters who are capable of making the senior team.