Liverpool team news: Double boost for Klopp, but key duo ruled out vs Shrewsbury

Liverpool are in FA Cup action this weekend as they face a trip to Shrewsbury Town on Sunday for their fourth-round tie.

The magic of the cup has produced some shock upsets over the years, and while Liverpool are surely expected to get the job done, https://bproexpert.com/analytics/tomorrow could potentially pick out some big winners elsewhere.

The Merseyside giants are on a relentless march towards the Premier League title this season, as they boast a 16-point lead at the top of the table and still have a game in hand on nearest rivals Man City.

However, they’ll be looking to add more silverware to their collection this season and the FA Cup will no doubt be important to Jurgen Klopp’s men too as he was in good spirits on Friday.

In turn, the Liverpool boss will be boosted by the possibility both Naby Keita and Dejan Lovren will likely be at his disposal this weekend, allowing him to perhaps rotate his squad.

Neither James Milner nor Xherdan Shaqiri are expected to recover in time though, and so it remains to be seen when they’ll be available.

Meanwhile, Klopp was quizzed on Friday about Sadio Mane after the influential ace was forced off in the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek, but the German tactician wasn’t able to offer an update as his star man was undergoing scans to determine the full extent of a possible hamstring injury.

“No, I think he is in the scan in this moment,” Klopp told the media, as per the club’s site. “They didn’t call me out of the scan, so, no. [Fingers crossed], yes.”

Time will tell if Mane is set for a spell on the sidelines, as if he is forced to miss games, it will be a huge blow for Liverpool with the Champions League also returning next month.

The 27-year-old has bagged 15 goals and 11 assists in 31 appearances so far this season, and so any time he misses will be a setback for the Reds.

Liverpool are back in action against West Ham United next Wednesday night and face Southampton and Norwich City before the trip to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on February 18.

Given the way in which they have dominated domestically so far this year, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them collect maximum points in those games, while it will be a real test of their character and quality going up against Diego Simeone and his men in the Spanish capital.

Liverpool are of course the defending champions in Europe, and so after this weekend’s FA Cup assignment, they’ve got some more big nights to look forward to.