Man United quoted £4m fee for Islam Slimani loan deal to cover for Marcus Rashford

There are probably a lot of fans out there who feel the plight of Man United is deserved after they enjoyed so much success over a long period of time, but the downward spiral continues to become more remarkable.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t been blessed with many players being consistently brilliant this season, but Marcus Rashford was one player who could be relied upon to drag the team to victory.

He’s now injured and it sounds like it could be a long term one, so we will find out if they were just a one-man team this season. It looks like a new striker will be needed this month, but the possible targets aren’t exactly going to get the fans excited.

The Daily Mail reported that United are looking to make a loan move for Islam Slimani, currently on loan from Leicester City to Monaco. He has seven goals in 13 games this season, but his past record is not inspiring.

Eight League goals in 35 games for Leicester and no goals at all during a spell in Newcastle show a player who is unlikely to set the league alight, while he’s also 31 so this can’t be seen as a long term option either.

It’s not clear if Monaco would have a say in this, but the report suggests United would need to pay a loan fee of £4m if they wanted to sign the striker.

It’s easy to see why the fans are so furious, but this is the clearest sign of how far they’ve fallen. It’s impossible to see a situation under Sir Alex Ferguson where they would be miles away from Leicester in the league and looking to loan one of their flops in an attempt to revive their campaign.