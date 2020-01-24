Northampton take on Derby County in the FA Cup fourth round this evening, with kickoff time is 20:00 GMT.

If you want to watch Northampton v Derby, here’s all you need to know about today’s game.

Here’s How to Watch Northampton v Derby Live Stream

What Time does Northampton v Derby kickoff?

The match kicks off at 20:00 on Tuesday 14th January 2020.

Where is Northampton v Derby being played?

The match is being played at Sixfields Stadium, Northampton, England

It could be a sell out crowd at the Sixfields Stadium Friday night as Northampton host Derby County in the FA Cup 4th Round.

The Cobblers, unbeaten in six in all competitions, will be confident of pulling off another upset against a side above them in the football pyramid. In the 3rd round they disposed of League One Burton with ease winning 4-2 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Since then they’ve won two and drawn one in the league with both teams scoring in all three games. While three of their last four games have seen over 2.5 goals and it’s 20/23 to cop again on Friday.

Caughtoffside spokeman Lewis Jones comments:

Derby are unbeaten in five in all competitions, their longest unbeaten run so far this season, and Philip Cocu will be hoping the upturn in form can kickstart a late promotion push.

But he’ll be fully concentrating on Friday’s trip to the Pirelli and avoiding being dumped out of the competition by lower league opposition.

The Rams saw off Crystal Palace in round 3 with a 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park, their fourth victory by a one goal margin in their last six outings and they’re 11/4 to win by the same margin at Sixfields.

Wayne Rooney has been ever present In the Derby starting eleven since his move from the MLS and the former United and England striker is 2/1 to score anytime at Northampton.

The Cobblers have been heavily reliant on forward Sam Hoskins so far this season. With eight goals to his name, including one in the last round, the fiery 26 year old is 9/1 to open the scoring.

Head to heads between these two sides are few and far between, though they have met in the odd friendly here and there with their last meeting ending 1-0 to Northampton. It’s 13/1 for lightening to strike twice.

Derby head to Sixfields as 10/11 favourites, which isn’t a bad price considering they did see off Premier League opposition in the last round.

It’s 7/2 for the game to end all square at the end of 90 minutes, while the hosts are 10/3 to cause another cup upset.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions