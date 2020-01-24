Video: Gleeful Jurgen Klopp BRUTALLY shuts down journalist as he prepares to ask a “sh*t” question

It’s easy to see why Jurgen Klopp might be in a jovial mood today, his team is flying and it looks like nobody can stop them.

It seems he’s so happy that he’s even willing to laugh about rubbish questions being put to him in a press conference, as he magnificently shuts down this reporter after he hesitated when asking a question:

Klopp opening today’s press conference, joking: “You know already before you ask, that’s a shit question, yet you still ask it! You don’t have to!” pic.twitter.com/8OsRYrutpe — James Nalton (@JDNalton) January 24, 2020

Klopp: “you know already, before you ask, that’s a shit question…I like that, then you still ask it” ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/6iPs1xVXiM — ??? Love4 Liverpool FC ??? (@Love4LFC) January 24, 2020

“Last night you were given the inevitables tag, is it a tag you are happy with, with regards to the title race?” — James Nalton (@JDNalton) January 24, 2020

You can tell that the laughter from the room indicates that they all know it’s a poor question, but it’s still going to be asked.

It’s inevitable that Liverpool will face constant questions like this until they lose or the league is sewn up, but everyone must know that Klopp won’t make any comments that could come back to bite him.

You can imagine that the journalist asking the question was probably a bit humiliated after this one.