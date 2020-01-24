Video: Jadon Sancho puts Dortmund 3-0 up against Koln with a THUMPING finish

It’s funny how quickly things can change in football. It wasn’t long ago when Jadon Sancho was being talked about as the brightest talent at Dortmund, but then a certain Norwegian striker came in and took all the attention away.

Dortmund won’t need Erling Haaland to drag them out of any mess tonight, as Sancho reminded everyone who good he can be with this fine goal to make it 3-0 and surely put the game to bed:

Sancho is FILTHY pic.twitter.com/6fM2lizfz9 — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) January 24, 2020

The lack of attention to Sancho this year doesn’t mean he’s having a bad season, he’s actually having an incredible campaign. That’s now 10 goals and 11 assists in 17 league games.