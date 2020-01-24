Video: Solskjaer calls for patience at Man Utd and uses Klopp, Liverpool as example to follow

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under a fresh wave of criticism and scrutiny this week, but he has urged all concerned to give him time.

The Red Devils suffered a bitterly disappointing defeat at home to Burnley in midweek as they continue to stumble in their bid to break back into the top four in the Premier League.

With question marks being raised over the quality of the squad and the recruitment in recent years, Solskjaer is looking to build for the long-term future with young players.

While it isn’t delivering consistent results in the more immediate future, the United boss has looked at Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool as an example of what happens when you give a manager time to bring in the right players, as seen in the video below.

Solskjaer does make a valid point in that it isn’t going to be a quick fix at Man Utd. However, perhaps the biggest concern for many supporters is whether or not the right people in the hierarchy are in place to identify and sign the right players to ensure that they move in the right direction.

Time will tell if they can achieve their short-term objectives and whether or not they continue to add quality this month and in the summer.

However, if results don’t improve, Solskjaer may not be around to see the fruits of his labour.