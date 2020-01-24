Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic wastes a MASSIVE CHANCE for AC Milan vs Brescia

It was unclear what to expect from Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his big return to Serie A with AC Milan.

He was incredibly prolific in MLS, but he is 38 years old so many wondered if he would have the athletic ability to still make a difference at the top level.

He had a huge chance to break the deadlock tonight, but managed to miss a fantastic chance from the centre of the goal:

How does Zlatan miss this… pic.twitter.com/aOkPFb4Feg — The Press Express (@pressdontstress) January 24, 2020

That miss has nothing to do with his athleticism, you have to fancy he would always put that away. It’s possible that he’s still trying to shake off the rustiness after a few months without playing, but Milan need him to step up and put chances like this away.