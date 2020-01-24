Barcelona are world-famous for their youth academy and bringing through players like Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Victor Valdes, Xavi, Lionel Messi and many more, but that could be under threat for now.

It’s not just that the leap from the B team to the first team looks bigger than ever, but there’s also a giant gap between the regular starters and the rest of the first team squad as well.

As a result it wouldn’t be a shock if more of their talented youngsters decide to leave in search of first team football. Abel Ruiz is a talented striker who looks ready for senior football, but a from a couple of months ago from Mundo Deportivo suggested he wanted to leave in January.

It looks like Luis Suarez could be out for an extended period, so it does look like this could be his best best chance to force his way into the first team. Despite that, there are other teams who want to sign him in this window:

Montpellier would like to sign 19-year-old Barcelona striker Abel Ruiz this summer on loan with an option to buy, according to Midi Libre https://t.co/hBP0a83s77 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 24, 2020

A move to Montpellier could be perfect for him – they have a good history of developing under appreciated strikers and making them look good at a high level.

Olivier Giroud is the most obvious example, but they are going strong this year thanks to Andy Delort who flopped at Wigan and Gaetan Laborde who was a bit-part player for Bordeaux, so this could be the ideal club for him to develop at.

There’s no sign of any deal being close at this point, but it does suggest a move away from the Nou Camp still looks the most likely option for Ruiz.