Barcelona are reportedly set to offload Carles Perez as it’s claimed that an agreement has been reached with Roma over a deal to sign him this month.

The 21-year-old has been on the fringes of making a breakthrough at senior level with the Catalan giants, as he has scored two goals and provided three assists in 13 games with the first-team.

SEE MORE: Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Valencia: Injured trio absent, duo left out by Setien

It comes after impressing through the youth ranks having joined the club in 2012, but ultimately it looks as though he could be set for an exit before the January transfer window deadline.

According to Sky Sport Italia, an agreement was reached with Roma on Friday night over an initial loan exit with a €13m obligation to buy.

It’s added that personal terms are yet to be agreed upon, but should the relevant parties sign off on a deal, Perez could be on his way to the Italian capital this month.

Should it be officially announced, it will be a huge boost for Roma as after losing Nicolo Zaniolo to a serious knee injury, it gives coach Paulo Fonseca an important reinforcement for the rest of the season as they continue to try and hold onto their Champions League qualification spot.

For Perez, it could result in a more prominent role compared to his bit-part role at Barcelona, with competition for places fierce in the final third at the Nou Camp.

As for Barcelona though, it arguably might raise some eyebrows as considering both Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are both currently sidelined by injury, coach Quique Setien is perhaps short of options in the final third and is now set to lose Perez too.

According to Mundo Deportivo, they are pursuing a deal for Valencia forward Rodrigo, and so perhaps Perez’s exit will help facilitate that move. Further, he wasn’t included in their squad to face Valencia on Saturday, as per Barcelona’s tweet below, and so perhaps that’s another big hint that an exit is close.