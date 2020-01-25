Arsenal CLOSE to signing Pablo Mari from Flamengo as he travels to London

In a time where all transfer deals seem to be drawn out and written about for weeks before they happen, this has suddenly appeared from nowhere.

Arsenal’s defence has been an issue for a while, where they can go a few games looking fairly solid but you always know an absolute calamity is just around the corner.

This sounds like it could be good news for Arsenal fans, with ESPN reporting that Flamengo defender Pablo Mari has traveled to London and he’s on the verge of signing for The Gunners.

The 26-year-old Spaniard has an interesting history, but it’s also tough to evaluate just how good he will be in the Premier League.

He was signed by Man City in 2016 but never looked like a first team option, and he was sent out on various loans before a permanent move to Flamengo last year.

His most prominent spell in Europe came at Deportivo La Coruna where he will forever be remembered for missing a sitter in the last minute that denied them promotion, before moving to Brazil and becoming a key member of the Copa Libertadores winning side.

It’s not clear if he’s just being signed as cover or if Mikel Arteta sees him as a real first team option, but at least the fans will get to see some action in the transfer market.