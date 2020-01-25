According to the MailOnline via RMC Sport, Arsenal are in contact with both Atletico Madrid and Thomas Lemar ahead of a potential transfer to north London during the January window.

Lemar joined the La Liga giants 18 months ago for a fee of €60m (equal to £52.7m at the time), as per the Guardian. The Frenchman’s marquee move to the Spanish capital hasn’t gone to plan so far.

Lemar has made 21 appearances across all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side this season, but the former Monaco sensation has failed to register a single goal contribution in these outings.

RMC Sport claim that Arsenal are in talks with Atleti and Lemar, but that the three parties are yet to reach an agreement ahead of a possible transfer.

Whether a potential move would be a permanent transfer or loan isn’t specified by RMC Sport.

Considering that Arsenal have a squad that includes several players that are either French or who have made a name for themselves in Ligue 1 – Lemar could settle at the Emirates fairly quickly.

The 24-year-old looked as though he was ready to take the step to superstardom after a sealing a switch to Los Rojiblancos, perhaps a move to the Gunners could get his career back on track.

The winger was a part of the France squad that lifted the 2018 World Cup, but going off of his recent performances it wouldn’t be surprising to see him miss a spot on Les Blues’ plane for this summer’s Euros.