According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona ace Moussa Wague is close to sealing a January transfer to French outfit Nice.

The 21-year-old right-back was promoted to the first-team towards the end of last season after impressing for Barcelona’s B team.

The Senegal international has made just three appearances across all competitions this term though, some may have thought that the ace would’ve been given a few more chances to shine after Nelson Semedo’s injury.

Mundo Deportivo claim that new boss Quique Setien hasn’t objected to the idea of the defender leaving at the mid-season point.

The report adds that the final step of the deal is whether Barcelona will move on the youngster in a straightforward sale or if they’re to include a potential buy-back option on the African talent.

While this could leave the La Liga champions short-staffed at right-back in the short-term, their options in this position will be boosted in the summer following the arrival of Brazilian starlet Yan Couto.

AS claim that the 17-year-old will join the Camp Nou outfit for a reported fee of €5m plus add-ons.