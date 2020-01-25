Brentford take on Premier League side Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round this lunchtime, with kickoff time is 12:45 GMT.

If you want to watch Brentford v Leicester, here’s all you need to know about today’s game.

Here’s How to Watch Brentford v Leicester Live Stream

What Time does Brentford v Leicester City kickoff?

The match kicks off at 12:45 on Saturday 25th January 2020.

Where is Brentford v Leicester being played?

The match is being played at Griffin Park, Brentford, London, England

Promotion hopefuls Brentford host Premier League high flyers Leicester in the 4th around of the FA Cup on Saturday and it’s set to be a cracker.

Playing their final season at Griffin Park, where they’re currently enjoying a seven match winning streak, Brentford are flying in the league and will be confident of dumping Brendan Rodgers’ side out of the cup.

But just three points off the top two and with promotion the main target this season Thomas Frank may be forgiven for fielding a slightly weakened side. Though I’m sure many of his first team players will be wanting to start this one.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones:

Leicester sit third in the Premier League and look nailed on to secure a top four finish after beating West Ham 4-1 in midweek.

The Foxes were ruthless in front of goal with Ayoze Perez scoring twice, and he’s 15/2 to open the scoring. There was one negative though, Jamie Vardy limped off midway through the first half with what looked like a hamstring injury making his involvement at Griffin Park highly unlikely.

Brian Mbeumo has scored in each of the Bees’ last six league wins and he’s 3/1 to score anytime.

Brentford have been scoring for fun of late averaging 2.2 goals across their last ten league games and it’s 23/10 for the hosts to score over 1.5 goals.

In addition they’ve kept three clean sheets in their last seven home games and they’re a massive 7/1 to win to nil on Saturday.

In the last round Brentford beat Stoke by a goal to nil while Leicester recorded a 2-0 win over Wigan at home. It’s 9/10 for under 2.5 goals when the two sides meet.

Losing just one of their last nine games in all competitions Brentford are 16/5 to see off their Premier League opponents, the draw is 14/5 while Leicester are 10/11 to make it through to the next round without needing a replay.

