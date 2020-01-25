Confirmed Barcelona XI vs Valencia: These fans delighted with key Setien selection decision

Barcelona face Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday afternoon hoping to secure an important win to temporarily move clear at the top of the La Liga table.

The Catalan giants head into the weekend level on points with rivals Real Madrid after 20 games, as the two clubs can’t be split.

However, as Quique Setien goes in search of a third consecutive win across all competitions after being appointed as Ernesto Valverde’s successor this month, a win on Saturday ahead of Real Madrid playing on Sunday night could put the pressure on Los Blancos to respond.

Barcelona’s focus will be on their game and what is in their control though, and as seen in the starting line-up put out in the club’s tweet below, Setien has gone with arguably his strongest XI possible.

All the usual suspects have been given the nod with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati selected to form the attacking trident, but as seen in the reaction below from many Barcelona fans, they were clearly delighted with the midfield trio.

Arthur is recalled back into the starting line-up after a lengthy absence due to injury, and so the fact that he joins up with Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong in the heart of the side has seemingly gone down very well indeed.

With Barcelona dominating possession in their last two games, bringing the Brazilian ace back into the mix will only help with that style of play moving forward given his technical quality and passing ability in midfield, but it remains to be seen if that helps secure all three points on Saturday.

The starting 1??1?? for #ValenciaBarça! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 25, 2020

