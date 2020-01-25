Juventus face a trip to Napoli on Sunday night in what promises to be a tough test for the reigning Serie A champions as Maurizio Sarri returns to his old club.

The Bianconeri sit four points clear at the top of the table ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, with rivals Inter hoping to pounce on any slip-ups to close that gap.

SEE MORE: Juventus tipped to propose two-man swap deal to land €50m-rated starlet

In turn, Juventus will be fully aware of the importance of continuing their winning ways, and they’ve named a strong squad for the encounter with Napoli, as seen in the club’s tweet below.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic amongst others all get the nod for the clash, but there is no Mattia De Sciglio or Emre Can included in the travelling party.

As noted by Calciomercato, while De Sciglio is currently injured, he’s in talks over a move to Paris Saint-Germain, while Can is said to be attracting interest from Everton and Borussia Dortmund.

With that in mind, that could be a key factor in why neither are involved this weekend, and so it remains to be seen whether or not they secure exits before the transfer deadline.

Can, 26, has really struggled to make an impact this season as he has been limited to just eight appearances for Juventus across all competitions, as he hasn’t been able to force his way into Sarri’s plans.

As for De Sciglio, he has featured nine times for the Turin giants, and so it would appear as though both are expendable pieces in the squad this month as Juventus look to continue to rely on their core group to lead them to success both domestically and in Europe in the coming months.