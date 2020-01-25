Confirmed Real Madrid squad vs Real Valladolid: These fans bemoan absence of duo

Real Madrid face Real Valladolid on Sunday night and they’ll have the chance to move three points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

It comes after Barcelona slipped up away at Valencia on Saturday, as their 2-0 defeat was the first loss suffered by Quique Setien since he took charge.

In turn, with the two rivals locked level on 43 points at the top of the standings, Real Madrid will know that they can move three points clear with a win.

With Real Valladolid just six points above the relegation zone though, it won’t be easy as they’ll be desperate to climb the table and move further away from the bottom three.

With the quality on show in the Real Madrid squad confirmed in the tweet below though, they’ll fancy their chances of getting the job done.

Zinedine Zidane has included a number of familiar faces with stalwarts such as Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos all getting the nod, but the absence of two players in particular have seemingly left many Real Madrid fans disappointed.

As seen in their tweets below, the decision to leave Brahim Diaz and Vinicius Jr out of the squad hasn’t gone down particularly well, and so it remains to be seen if those are decisions that Zidane regrets, or if those at his disposal this weekend show that it was the right call.

Given Diaz is coming off the back of a goal and an assist in the win over Unionistas in the Copa del Rey in midweek, it could be argued that it’s an ideal time to give him a shot in La Liga to prove his worth.

However, it’s seemingly not enough to convince Zidane, with AS noting that it was a technical decision from the Real Madrid coach rather than the duo suffering with an injuries.

Looks like Brahim made a mistake by performing. — Maruf Siddique (@MarufSiddique) January 25, 2020

Where is vinicious ? — Mohammed HamXa (@mh53248) January 25, 2020

No Vini no party — Willamis (@willamislilo) January 25, 2020

Lucas Vasquez ???why not brahim over that guy — Parshav Jain (@ParshavJain10) January 25, 2020