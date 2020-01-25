Tottenham make the trip to St.Mary’s to play Southampton in an all-Premier League affair in the FA Cup today.

Spurs come into this game on the back of a victory against Norwich in the Premier League while Southampton also come into this fixture with a win after securing three points against Crystal Palace last weekend.

SEE MORE: Tottenham chase for Krzysztof Piatek could come down to deadline day as AC Milan demand £30m

Jose Mourinho has started his Tottenham reign in stop-start fashion and his record thus far for Spurs gives insight to exactly that. Two months into his spell as Tottenham boss, Mourinho’s record stands at 16 games played 8 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses.

Amongst those losses is a recent defeat to Southampton at St.Mary’s on the 1st of January. Spurs were shut out by the Saints who won 1-0 against the London outfit that day.

Speaking ahead of the game on Tottenham’s official website Mourinho was full of caution reiterating that the task at hand is a difficult one, “We know how difficult it is,” he said.

“Full respect to what Southampton are doing. They are good, really good. They are strong, they have found a pattern of play with two strikers, they are strong and apart from the game they lost against Wolves, they are win, win, win, win.”

Spurs starting XI has three changes from the side that faced Norwich. The XI as confirmed by the club includes Davison Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga who come in for Jan Vertonghen and Ryan Sessegnon.

While new recruit Gedson Fernandes gets handed his first start in midfield instead of Erik Lamela.

Meanwhile, there is no place for Christian Eriksen in the match-day squad as seen below, with the Danish international heavily linked with an imminent switch to Inter, as per Sky Sports.