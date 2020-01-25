Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud could reportedly still be on his way to Inter this month after the Italian giants made contact with his agent.

It’s been a frustrating season for the 33-year-old so far this year, as he has been limited to just seven appearances in all competitions having failed to displace Tammy Abraham in the starting XI.

With EURO 2020 coming up this summer coupled with the fact that his current contract expires at the end of the season, doubts have been raised over his future at Stamford Bridge.

The transfer deadline is fast approaching this month, but according to Sky Sport Italia, Inter could still be set to try and prise him away from west London.

The report claims that the Serie A giants have made contact with his agent and Giroud is said to be open to a move to the San Siro. However, it’s stressed that no agreement exists between the two clubs as of yet, but he is now Inter’s priority to bolster their attack after they were dealt a blow in their pursuit of Napoli forward Fernando Llorente.

With that in mind, it appears as though it will come down to whether or not the two clubs can come to an agreement, but a move would seemingly make sense for all concerned.

Antonio Conte would be sealing a reunion with a player he knows well and who can potentially make an immediate impact as they continue to fight for the Scudetto this season.

Giroud would arguably get a better chance of regular playing time, although would face competition from the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez who have impressed so far this season, while Chelsea can offload him and perhaps bring in a signing better suited to Frank Lampard’s plans.

Time will tell whether or not the pieces fall into place for the deal to happen, but Sky Sport Italia suggest Giroud is now the top target for Inter and he wants the move, now it could be just down to satisfying Chelsea’s demands.