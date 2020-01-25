We always hear how the January transfer window is not a good time to do business, but this could be a big month for Barcelona.

The Independent reported that Luis Suarez was ruled out for up to four months through injury, so you have to think that some kind of cover or replacement is needed.

They do have Antoine Griezmann to play through the middle, but an injury to him could be devastating. The board might think there’s no value to be had this month, but they cannot risk wasting one of Lionel Messi’s final great years.

Even if they couldn’t find Suarez’s long term replacement right now, a striker of some kind could still make a big contribution this season and even be sold on for a profit next year.

A report a few weeks ago from Donbalon linked Barca with a move for Osasuna forward Chimy Avila, where it was suggested he would provide cover this season before being used as part of the deal to sign Lautaro Martinez next Summer.

There’s now a huge flaw in that plan after Marca reported that the Avila has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

It’s not clear if Barcelona were genuinely looking to sign him, but if they were then they will need to move on to other targets.