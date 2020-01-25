RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of Spanish attacking midfielder Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb.

The Bundesliga side’s official website claimed that the 21-year-old will sign a contract until 2024 and will wear jersey No. 25. Goal.com claim that his transfer fee is €20 million and could also rise to €25 million if bonus targets are met.

A former youth player for Barcelona, Olmo made 124 appearances for Dinamo Zagreb, scoring 34 goals and providing 28 assists. This season, the Spaniard has done pretty well for the Croatian side, amassing eight goals and seven assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Olmo was previously linked to Chelsea and Manchester United with Mundo Deportivo claiming both sides were interested in signing him.

The 21-year-old’s addition will bolster Leipzig’s squad and there’s a good chance of him receiving ample first team opportunities under Julian Nagelsmann.

Die Roten Bullen are currently at the top of the Bundesliga table with 40 points, four above Bayern Munich. Their next match is against Borussia Monchengladbach this weekend and it’ll be interesting to see whether Olmo makes his debut or not.