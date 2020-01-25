PSG are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

One of the best attackers in the world at present, the 30-year-old has done pretty well for the Gunners this season so far, netting 16 goals in 26 matches across all competitions.

Aubameyang was linked to Barcelona by Mundo Deportivo and PSG are also interested in signing him. Foot Mercato claim that the Parisians are interested in a loan move for the Gabon striker and have had discussions with his representatives.

Currently valued at €70 million according to Transfermarkt, Aubameyang has been an integral player for Arsenal since joining them from Borussia Dortmund. In 91 appearances so far, the 30-year-old has scored 57 goals while providing 13 assists.

PSG already have a pretty strong attack that consists of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi. So it seems very unlikely that they will try to sign Aubameyang. Even if they do, Arsenal would try their best to keep him or demand a hefty sum in return.