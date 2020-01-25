Hull take on Premier League Chelsea in the evening FA Cup tie, with kickoff time 17:30 GMT.

To watch Hull v Chelsea, here’s all you need to know.

The match kicks off at 17:30 on Saturday 25th January 2020.

The match is being played at The KCOM Stadium. Hull, England

Chelsea travel north to Hull on Saturday (17:30 GMT) in one of the more appealing FA Cup fourth-round ties.

The Blues’ league form has stuttered of late, having picked up just 14 points from their last 12 games. However, despite failing to beat ten-men Arsenal in midweek, they actually extended their buffer to Manchester United in fifth place to six points.

Having been tipped for relegation from the Championship by many in pre-season, meanwhile, Hull are having a better season than expected under former player Grant McCann.

They are currently in 12th place, seven points off the play-offs, with McCann admitting,

“This is a great game for us but Huddersfield and Brentford [in the league] is more important for me, it really is.”

It’s fair to assume, then, that the Yorkshire outfit will rest several key players, such as Jarrod Bowen.

In the previous round, Chelsea played a strong team in their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, with the likes of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi starting.

Given they have a week between this fixture and Leicester away next weekend, Frank Lampard will likely go reasonably strong again.

As such, the bookmakers have them as fairly strong 9/20 favourites to win this match. The draw is 15/4, with a home win 11/2.

In terms of goalscorers, Pedro received a rare start in the win over Forest and should do so again here. The Spain winger is 23/10 to score anytime.

Michy Batshuayi will lead the line in Tammy Abraham’s absence and is 5/4 to get on the score-sheet.

A better price may well prove to be the 17/4 available on Ross Barkley scoring. If Jorginho is rested, the England midfielder may be on penalties and he is always a goal threat from open play, as his goal against Forest in the previous round reminded everyone of.

For the hosts, much will depend on who starts. They are heavily reliant on the aforementioned Bowen for goals, with his 16 league goals representing 40% of the club’s overall league tally this season.

Should he start, 14/5 on the highly-rated 23-year-old scoring looks a decent price.

Kamil Grosicki is Hull’s other bright spark on the opposite flank. The Poland winger is 21/4 to add to his tally of six for the season so far.

In all honesty, though, it’s very difficult to see beyond a routine Chelsea win.

