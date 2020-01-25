Juventus could reportedly put two youth stars on the table in their bid to try and prise Sandro Tonali away from Brescia this summer.

The 19-year-old was a key figure in his side’s promotion from Serie B last season, and he has impressed in the top flight so far this year to suggest that he can step up through the levels and be an influential figure in midfield.

It appears as though his form has attracted the interest of Juventus, with Calciomercato noting, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that the Turin giants could be plotting an offer for the Italian international.

It’s suggested that both Hans Nicolussi-Caviglia and Idrissa Toure could be included in any potential offer to give Brescia two top talents in return, but it remains to be seen if that duo appeal to the club enough so to green light a deal for Tonali.

As noted by Goal Italy, it has been reported that the midfield ace is valued at around €50m by Brescia, and so it would surely require Juventus to include a fee along with those two players to satisfy their demands and possibly reach an agreement on a transfer.

The reigning Serie A champions have a potential issue in midfield as with the likes of Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic not getting any younger, they may have long-term concerns in that department.

In turn, Tonali could be seen as a solution, and it could be the perfect spot for the youngster given how he has been compared to Andrea Pirlo from a young age while the Italian legend enjoyed plenty of success in Turin.

Time will tell if an agreement can be reached, but on the basis of the report above, Juventus are perhaps going to try and make a push to secure Tonali’s signing.