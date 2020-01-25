Liverpool fans will LOVE Julien Laurens’ claim that Kylian Mbappe would be open to Anfield transfer

Jurgen Klopp has managed to build a Liverpool team that looks unstoppable, so the prospect of adding one of the world’s best players must be terrifying for every other club in England.

PSG might have an incredible amount of money, but Ligue 1 still doesn’t carry the prestige of some other leagues. It could even be argued that PSG have made themselves less attractive by streaking so far ahead of the competition in France that the title is a foregone conclusion.

All of that does make you wonder when Kylian Mbappe might decide he’s outgrown French football, so speculation over his next club is well under way.

Real Madrid seems like the most likely prospect due to their stature and Zinedine Zidane, but Julien Laurens has offered some hope to Liverpool fans.

Laurens is a widely respected pundit who tends to be spot on with most of his claims, and his recent thoughts on Mbappe were reported by ESPN via The Liverpool Echo.

He says that Mbappe would consider the move to Liverpool every day of the week, but the price tag could be the problem. He thinks PSG would look for around €300m, but also thinks Mbappe would be open to the move if an agreement could be reached.

It’s hard to see Liverpool having that amount of money, but it’s also possible that one of their current stars decide they want a new challenge and moves on for a giant fee themselves.

It may not happen, but the prospect of Mbappe in Liverpool must have the fans drooling.