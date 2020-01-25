Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz after having a bid for Isco rejected.

According to El Desmarque (as cited by the Daily Mail) , The Reds have shifted their focus to the 23-year-old after Real Madrid rejected their £47 million bid for Isco.

SEE MORE: Liverpool team news: Double boost for Klopp, but key duo ruled out vs Shrewsbury

Currently valued at €60 million as per Transfermarkt, Ruiz has done pretty well for Napoli since joining them from Real Betis, featuring in 66 matches for them with eight goals and five assists to his name. This season, the Spanish international has played in all but one of Gli Azzurri’s matches, scoring a goal against Lecce while providing two assists against Hellas Verona and Atalanta. Ruiz was also linked to Manchester United by CalcioNapoli24.

The 23-year-old is among the finest midfielders in Serie A but Liverpool have a number of quality players in that department that include Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. Hence, it seems very unlikely that the Reds will make a move for him.