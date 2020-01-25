Liverpool team news: Trio tipped to feature vs Shrewsbury, but duo set to miss out

Liverpool face Shrewsbury Town in their FA Cup fourth-round tie on Sunday as the Reds look to remain on course for another piece of silverware.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been relentless in their pursuit of the Premier League title this season, as they’ve moved 16 points clear at the top with a game in hand.

While they’re still in the hunt for the Champions League too, the FA Cup will perhaps not be at the top of their priority list, but it will still be important to a side looking to win silverware with a world-class squad capable of competing of multiple fronts.

According to the club’s official site, Adrian, Dejan Lovren and Naby Keita could all be in contention to feature this weekend as Klopp may choose to rotate his squad and give others an opportunity to impress while resting some of his key figures.

In contrast, neither James Milner nor Xherdan Shaqiri are expected to be passed fit to be involved as they continue their respective recoveries from injury blows, as per the report above.

Nevertheless, just as they’ve shown all season with the likes of Fabinho and Joe Gomez picking up knocks, they’ve seen others step up and deliver in their absence and so Klopp will surely not be too worried at this stage.

However, perhaps the bigger concern will be Sadio Mane who limped off against Wolves in midweek, with the report above not offering any update on his status as of yet and whether or not he faces a spell on the sidelines.

Time will tell what line-up Klopp decides to put out, but with a trip to West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday night followed by the visit of Southampton to Anfield next Saturday, it’s a busy period which could force the Merseyside giants to make changes this weekend.