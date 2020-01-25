Man United to make a DESPERATE attempt to keep Angel Gomes with huge pay rise

There’s not many things going right for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United just now, but letting some of their most prized youngsters walk away for nothing will only anger the fans even more.

Solskjaer had shown a willingness to get the youngsters into the first team, so this looked like a season where Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes would break through and make a huge impact, but they’ve barely shown anything.

The main focus on the pair has actually been their future at the club, as their contracts expire at the end of the season it does mean they can start speaking to other clubs.

The Sun has reported on the latest with Gomes, and it’s mixed news for the fans. The main takeaway is the club are willing to treble his wages to £30k per week to entice him to stay, but it also sounds like Chelsea and Leicester are interested. There’s also suggestions that his representatives have held talks with clubs in Italy and Spain, so he’s clearly in demand.

The plan from United’s point of view could be to loan him out if he does agree a new deal, but it’s not clear if he will stay at this point.

They also go on to say that Chong now looks likely to leave at the end of his contract as his agent pushes for an exit.

Admittedly they aren’t a big part of the team just now so it might not be seen as a huge loss straight away, but losing two talented youngsters would only result in more negative PR for the club.