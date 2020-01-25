Manchester United set to receive 30% of Adnan Januzaj fee as a move to Roma edges closer

It’s not clear if the lack of transfer activity at Old Trafford is completely down to a lack of funds, but any potential windfall could help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he looks to strengthen his team.

Admittedly this won’t be enough to solve many problems, but Roma look set to sign Adnan Januzaj from Real Sociedad, and United have a sell on clause that will see them take 30% of the fee:

Talks between AS Roma and Real Sociedad over Adnan Januzaj going on. Real Sociedad want at least €18m (loan with obligatory option to buy). 30 percent of a fee will go to Manchester United (@hlnsport). #mufc https://t.co/EVWPpvjVGO — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) January 25, 2020

The Belgian youngster burst onto the scene at Old Trafford before fading away, but he’s now 24 and this could be his chance to show he can cut it at a Champions League level club.

While the cut of that fee won’t be enough to make any big name signings, it would come to around £4m, which was the same amount that The Daily Mail reported they has been quoted by Leicester City if they wanted to take Islam Slimani on loan.

They clearly need some cover up front after an injury to Marcus Rashford, but you would be hard pushed to say that the Algerian would make a big difference if he did arrive.