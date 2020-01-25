According to the Mirror, Manchester United star Marcos Rojo is set for a loan move to boyhood club Estudiantes after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old will return to the South American outfit on a loan move until the end of the season, with the Mirror claiming that the Red Devils couldn’t agree a permanent exit for the defender.

Mirror Football claim that Rojo earns a staggering £100,000-a-week and that the star’s current contract will expire in 18 months.

Rojo was pictured sporting a Paris Saint-Germain shirt whilst visiting his former club at the end of last year, the Mirror claim that United ace has had some time off in a bid to secure himself an exit.

The versatile defender has only made nine appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions this season, since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival the ace has fallen out of the first-team picture.

Like many of United’s signings in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, Rojo’s career at Old Trafford hasn’t exactly worked out well, regardless some fans will certainly miss the aggression and desire that the defender showed.