McAteer tips Klopp to leave Liverpool before contract ends because of ‘burnout’

Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer has told beIN Sports that he wouldn’t be surprised to see Jurgen Klopp leave the Reds before his contract expires.

Klopp only signed a contract extension with the Reds last month, Liverpool announced that the German would remain at Anfield until 2024.

McAteer hinted that there’s ‘burnout’ which could lead to the former Borussia Dortmund boss leaving the Reds before his deal expires.

Of course we can only imagine the pressures that come with managing one of the world’s biggest clubs, but Klopp has handled that responsibility fine to date.

Take a look at McAteer’s thoughts on Klopp’s future below:

Concerns that the pressures of the #LFC job could take their toll on Jurgen Klopp.@MCATEER4 wouldn't be surprised if he walked away in the next couple of years!#beINPL #WOLLIV pic.twitter.com/AuHauViVpZ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 23, 2020

Here’s a transcript of what McAteer had to say on Klopp, quotes obtained from Mirror Football:

“He has a team around him, Melwood is locked down, you can’t get into it. It’s the hub,”

“It wouldn’t surprise me [if he walked away], it wouldn’t surprise me at all. I just think there’s burnout.”

“He can’t move. He can’t go out the hotel, he’s meeting potential partners, he’s going to dinners, they’re putting things on, it’s constant,” he continued.

“The partnership side of the club, when they come in and they want something, they want to get their name out there, who do they put on the front?”

Perhaps Klopp is doing so well with the Reds now that the only thing the media can potentially focus on is when the 52-year-old will leave.

Klopp signalled his long-term ambitions for the Merseyside outfit when he extended his contract, there’s every chance that Liverpool’s success at this moment in time is just the start of something special for Klopp.

Liverpool are running away with the Premier League title this season, the Reds have a good chance of matching Arsenal’s phenomenal ‘Invincibles’ feat – as well as breaking several other records this term.